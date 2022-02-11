Daytime I-20 lane closures for striping at state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, the Georgia Department of Transportation will implement lane closures at the I-20 state line.

Work is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will affect both travel directions. The shoulders of I-20 east and westbound may also be impacted.

According to the release, these closures will allow crews to restripe the roadway as part of the I-20 at Savannah River Bridge project. This project includes widening I-20 from four to six travel lanes and replacing the bridges over the Savannah River and Augusta Canal.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

