Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Highs near 70 through Saturday. Mostly dry through the weekend.
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies stay mostly clear and temperatures will be chilly dropping into the lower to mid 30s. Winds will be light out the west.

Highs will get a few degrees warmer this afternoon under mostly sunny skies in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph. With dry conditions and steady winds out of the west, don’t be surprised if forest managers start to perform prescribed burns across the area.

Morning lows Saturday will be near 40. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks mostly dry across the CSRA. We will see more clouds and highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking cooler early next week with morning lows in the upper 20s early Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday and Tuesday will be in the 50s. Skies look to stay sunny early next week.

