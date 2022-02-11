Daily forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear this evening into tonight. Evening temperatures will be in the 50s after sunset through around 10 pm. Overnight lows will drop to the upper 30s into early Saturday morning. Winds will be light tonight out of the southwest.

Morning lows Saturday will be near 40. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the mid to low 70s. Winds will be out of the west-southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks mostly dry across the CSRA, but a cold front will bring us a cooler day. We will see clouds in the morning but should see the sun again by the afternoon behind the front. Morning lows will be in the mid-40s and highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. It will also be breezy Sunday with northwest winds between 10-15 mph and gusts slightly higher.

Looking cooler early next week for Valentine’s Day on Monday. Morning lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s. Afternoon highs Monday will stay below average in the mid-50s. Skies will be sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the northwest between 5-10 mph. Evening plans will be chilly in the 40s and 30s.

Tuesday morning looks cold again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be more seasonal in the mid to low 60s with plenty of sun.

Rain chances look higher by Thursday and Friday of next week. Keep it here for updates.

