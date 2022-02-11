Advertisement

Crews dispatched to reports of spreading truck fire in Clearwater

Firefighter helmet and coat
(Pixabay)(Pixabay)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEARWATER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a vehicle fire that had spread in the Clearwater area.

Crews were dispatched between 2:30 and 3 p.m. to a report of a tractor-trailer fire at Atomic Road and Amen Loop. The vehicle was reported off the roadway and with an empty trailer.

Later, crews were dispatched to the location with reports that the fire had spread.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety firefighters were among those responding, according to a spokesman.

