Celtics send Dozier, Bol to Magic to cut salary

RAW: USC's PJ Dozier after win over Baylor
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics announced they’ve traded guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick.

Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Shedding their salaries gets Boston under the luxury tax threshold.

