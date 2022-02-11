Celtics send Dozier, Bol to Magic to cut salary

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics announced they’ve traded guard PJ Dozier and forward Bol Bol, along with a future second-round pick and cash to the Orlando Magic in exchange for a future second-round pick.

Dozier and Bol came to Boston in January from Denver as part of a three-team trade that also involved San Antonio. Neither has seen action for the Celtics. Shedding their salaries gets Boston under the luxury tax threshold.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.