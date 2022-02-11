Experts offer tips to keep you safe from kitchen grease fires

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Keeping you and your family safe in the kitchen – that’s what the Burn and Reconstructive Centers of America want you to know.

Experts partnered with the Augusta Fire Department for a safety demonstration on the dangers of grease fires in the kitchen.

It’s part of this year’s National Burn Awareness Week, running from Feb. 6-12, which focuses on burning issues in the kitchen.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, the leading cause of fires in the kitchen is unattended cooking, and most cooking fires in the home involve the kitchen stove.

Officials say the most common mistake when putting out a grease fire is using water. As you can see in the demo, putting water can enhance flames from a grease fire.

Doctors say since 2019, there’s been a 47 percent increase in grease burns, and 11 percent of those burns are from kids.

“Grease burns can be devastating not only to an individual, but to a family. Grease burns often cause devastation to their home,” Beretta Craft-Coffman, Chief Clinical Officer at BRCA, said.

In 2021, Augusta firefighters responded to more than 175 cooking fire calls, and in December, one person passed away due to the injuries they sustained from a cooking fire.

“Cooking fires are the most common and dangerous types of fires that occur in Augusta-Richmond County,” Augusta Fire Chief Antonio Burden, said. “Taking certain fire safety steps can help prevent a fire from damaging your home or yourself.”

Doctors say if you run into a grease fire, cover it with another pot or smother it with baking soda or salt.

If it’s too big to manage, always call the fire department.

