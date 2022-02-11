Bond denied for person of interest in Pageland, S.C. woman’s disappearance

PAGELAND, S.C. (WBTV) – More charges are expected against the person of interest in the disappearance of 41-year-old Deidre Annette Reid, a missing woman in South Carolina.

That was what deputy solicitor Kernard Redmond made the court aware of Thursday morning during the bond hearing for Emanuel Bedford, who is charged with grand larceny and obstruction of justice in connection with Reid’s disappearance.

Bond was denied, with the judge telling the prosecutor this is a special case because the defendant isn’t necessarily a danger to the community but there were some concerning parts of the case.

”It’s just been a hard day,” says Tina Reid, Deidre’s sister.

Tears shed freely in the Chesterfield County courtroom as Deidre Reid’s family came face-to-face with Emmanuel Bedford for the first time since she disappeared. Investigators call Bedford the lead person of interest in her missing person’s case.

”It was very emotional for us speaking at the hearing,” says James Reid, Deidre’s brother.

Even in the eyes of what they call a victory with Bedford’s bond denial, there is still struggle.

It’s been 160 days since we’ve seen Deidre, or anyone heard from Deidre it’s very stressful,” says J. Reid.

The grand jury will meet again on March 10, where additional charges against Bedford are expected, according to Redmond. The judge ordered another hearing on April 4 to discuss the issue of bond again in the event the defendant is indicted on additional counts.

Reid was reported missing from Pageland, S.C. on Sept. 3, 2021. Her family last heard from her the same day and she was headed to the Greyhound station in Charlotte.

She was driving a gray, 2004 Chevy Tahoe with the South Carolina license plate number FXU718. The car had a New York Giants tag on the front.

Family members say Reid was taking Bedford to the bus station. They also say he never got on a bus.

Bedford was taken into custody by the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, before his extradition back to Pageland to face the charges.

The prosecution said Reid’s car was found on Sept. 5 in Aiken County, S.C. He says a neighbor found Diedre Reid’s car in Aiken County partially submerged in a pond.

The prosecutor said the car was found 11 miles away from where Emmanuel Bedford lived in Augusta, Georgia. Pieces of the bumper were also found on Bedford’s family’s land in Burke County.

SLED and Pageland PD connected with Aiken County Sheriff’s Office to retrieve the missing car.

When law enforcement got the car, they found blood in the passenger seat, according to the prosecutor. Possible blood samples found in the vehicle were being tested at a State Law Enforcement Division lab, but the results have not come in, according to the solicitor.

Her cousin Samantha Blakeney and three siblings James, Tina and Jennifer Reid have held each other close throughout this process. But they admit it was painful to hear the evidence laid out today.

“It hurts. It hurts. Not knowing what happened to her or where she’s at,” says Jennifer Reid.

They are not giving up. And neither is the prosecutor or police. The deputy solicitor says he’s presenting more evidence and additional charges to a grand jury.

”We’re very hopeful about the charges they’re bringing forward. I do think and I hope and pray that they do charge him with the two charges they’re bringing forth,” says J. Reid.

That information is being kept under wraps for now so investigators and lawyers have the best chance at putting together this case, but James Reid says it is the spiritual help they could use a lot of right now.

”I’ve never played as hard as I’ve prayed the end of last year to the beginning of this year. So just pray for the family at this time. We know everybody want to know what’s going on and what they got but just pray for us,” says J. Reid.

