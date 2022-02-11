Advertisement

AU’s Talman honored for Academic Recognition Day

By Nick Proto
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University’s Jared Talman was honored at halftime of Wednesday’s men’s basketball game as part of The University System of Georgia’s Academic Recognition Day.

Each of the 26 schools in the system selects one student with a 4.0 GPA who also reflects the university system’s best qualities.

Talman is the captain of the track team at AU, President of the Pamplin Ambassadors for the Pamplin College, and was recently accepted into grad school for the Master of Arts in Intelligence and Security Studies program.

“I was very humbled,” Talman said about receiving the honor. “I knew I had put in the work and stayed dedicated. When I came into college, I knew I wanted to maintain a 4.0 (GPA), so it’s satisfaction and very humbling at the same time.”

Talman walked on to the track team as a freshman and has made his way up to team captain. His coach, Adam Ward, said Talman is the perfect recipient for this honor, as he’s the kind of guy you want leading your team.

“Jared is great. He’s phenomenal with his energy,” Ward said. “He’s positive and upbeat but willing to hold people accountable. He works hard. He’s one of those guys you wish you had a million of them because they’re just a great group of folks to build a team around.”

Talman and the 25 other students were also honored by the Georgia State House of Representatives earlier this week.

