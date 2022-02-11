Augusta Prep hires Todd Booker as new head football coach

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Prep has hired Todd Booker to be the school’s new head football coach, the school announced Friday.

Booker is no stranger to high school football in the CSRA. The Butler graduate got his start as a head football coach at Hephzibah in 2002. In 2005, he took a job as an assistant coach at Burke County, before taking over as the first athletic director at Grovetown High School in 2009. In 2015, he took over as the head coach at Harlem, winning Region 4-AA Coach of the Year in 2017. For the last two years, Booker has served as Harlem’s assistant principal and athletic director.

He takes over as head coach at Augusta Prep after Harry Bacheller stepped down following the 2021 season. Bacheller started the Prep program in 2009, and had been the only head coach in team history up until Booker’s hiring. He led the Cavaliers to a state title in 2013.

“I am incredibly excited to be the next Head Football Coach at Augusta Prep,” Booker said. “Augusta Prep has a rich history of academic and athletic excellence and I am very thankful to have this opportunity to lead the program.”

Booker takes over a Cavaliers team that went 4-7 last season, and made the state playoffs.

“We are so thrilled to have Coach Booker join Cavalier Nation and continue to build our young program,” said Derrick Willard, Head of School. “Look forward to Coach Booker to meet with parents and players in the coming weeks and to begin planning for next season.”

