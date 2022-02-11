After backlash, Ga. statue of tribal leader reconsidered

ATLANTA (CBS46) - The future of a massive $300,000 statue of Muscogee Chief Tomochichi is limbo, after receiving backlash from the Muscogee Creek Nation.

Atlanta Councilman Michael Bond said he reached out to Muscogee leadership Thursday following criticism over the figure’s depiction.

“The path to hell is paved with good intentions,” said Bond. “There have been thoughts about what to do with the existing statue, but I think it’s best for us as a city to sit with the Muscogee Creek Nation.”

The 110-foot statue sits at Millennium Gate Park on 17th Street, serving as a temporary location before it would be permanently moved to Peace Park.

However, that move may not happen. City leaders say the future of the bronze statue isn’t set in stone.

“The city doesn’t technically own the statue. It’s still in full ownership of the Monuments Foundation. We haven’t introduced any legislation or had any formal negotiations about receiving the statue,” said Bond.

The discussion comes as several historians criticized the depiction of Chief Tomochichi. Donald Kirkland, the Vice Chairman of the Georgia Council on American Indian Concerns, said problems could have been mitigated if the Muscogee people were consulted.

“We think it’s very important that Native Americans are consulted in that process to ensure the cultural and historical items are depicted appropriately,” said Kirkland.

Problems range from what Tomochichi is – or is not – wearing. Muscogee scholars say the chief would have likely worn pants and a shirt instead of a barely-there pelt around his waist, which presents an inaccurate image of Native Americans as “primitive savages.” Historians also point toward a problematic past, as Tomochichi has been criticized for supplying colonizers with slaves.

“These types of conversations are important,” said Kirkland. “Is there a positive way these two groups and communities can get together and move forward in a way that works for all parties? I think that’s definitely the case as well.”

While the future of the Tomochichi statue is unknown, Bond said he hopes to find other ways to honor Native Americans at Peace Park.

“The city of Atlanta is the city of diversity,” Bond said. “These were their native lands. We want to get their input and see how we can incorporate a truer representation of their culture in the park.”

