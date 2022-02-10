Advertisement

‘Worst call I ever made’: Richmond County hopes to bring back crisis team

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office wants to change how they respond to mental health calls.

More than a year ago, deputies started the Crisis Intervention Team bringing mental health counselors on calls. It was a program that helped deputies and those suffering from mental health issues.

Staffing and funding challenges put it on pause shortly after it began, but the sheriff’s office hopes city leaders will step in and support bringing it back.

“It all went wrong. That was probably the worst call I ever made,” said Lasonya Grandstaff.

She understands the challenges all too well. Her 25-year-old son suffers from mental health issues.

“That particular day, he was in a crisis. You know, all I need is some help getting him to the hospital,” she said.

Deputies arrived, and things escalated quickly. He was arrested and sent to jail for nearly two weeks. Grandstaff stressed trying to get him out from behind bars and into a hospital bed.

“I was at work, you know, trying to work, you know, I’m a hairstylist. My hands are shaking, and you know, people noticed that my hands are shaking,” she said.

Chief Patrick Clayton, chief deputy, RCSO said: “When you really look at in the bigger scheme of things, they don’t need to be in a jail, they need to be in a mental health facility.”

In 2021, the sheriff’s office responded to 2,682 mental disorders or suicide calls. Those numbers were down when the Crisis Intervention Team was active.

“It’s police officers and social workers that are working together,” he said.

Social workers responded to calls with deputies connecting those in crisis with health and medication resources.

“Even on some of the calls that were of high-stress calls, you know, the social workers, they are more adept at like talking them down,” said Clayton.

Once they ran into staffing troubles, Clayton went to the commissioners and the mayor for help.

“I gotta tell you, that was several months back. They told me they’d circle back with me, and it’s been nothing but crickets,” he said.

Clayton hopes to work with the city to find the funding to bring this program back. He’d like to see at least two social workers on staff full-time or at least working during peak crisis times.

We asked Grandstaff if she thought it would have made a difference when her son had his situation.

She replied: “I think it would have.”

