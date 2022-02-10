Advertisement

Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech

(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Sam Waardenburg scored 19 points to lead five players in double figures, adding eight rebounds and five assists, and Miami pulled away late for a 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech.

Waardenburg made 5 of 8 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and all six of his free throws for the Hurricanes (17-7, 9-4 Atlantic Coast Conference). Deivon Smith’s layup with 9:59 remaining put the Yellow Jackets up 56-52, but Waardenburg buried a 3-pointer to ignite an 11-0 run that left the Hurricanes leading 63-56 with 6:07 left. Jordan Usher’s three-point play ended the Miami run, but the Yellow Jackets got no closer than four from there.

Devoe topped Georgia Tech (10-13, 3-9) with 20 points and seven rebounds.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Bryan Lugo and Alex King
‘I miss that kid. I miss him a lot’: Remembering fentanyl victim
Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown

Latest News

Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park...
Kim turns in big 1st run, defends Olympic halfpipe title
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Report: Russian skate star tested positive for banned drug
#1 South Carolina improved to 20-1 on the season with a win over Florida on Sunday
No. 1 Gamecocks’ top reserves out, playing in FIBA tourney
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Heavy SEC flavor at Super Bowl with LSU, Georgia leading way