This baby’s story shows the importance of blood donations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the nation and the CSRA continue to cope with a shortage of donated blood to help with medical therapies, a local blood bank shared one family’s story.

The pandemic has curbed many of the blood drives that blood banks traditionally relied on to keep the supply flowing. That’s hurt blood banks — and little girls like Scarlett, who was born premature.

In her short life, she’s needed blood multiple times.

“Scarlett was born in late January at 23 weeks and five days,” said her mother, Samantha. “She will have a lengthy NICU stay with many obstacles to overcome. Scarlett gets labs drawn multiple times a day, and pending results, has to receive blood products. So far, in her two short weeks, she has received platelets or blood a total of three different times. This will be ongoing throughout her stay, which will likely be until at least May (her due date). When Scarlett was just 2 days old, we were told she needed platelets but none were available at the time for her to receive. These are words no family ever needs to hear during an already stressful time. This has led us to spread the word on the importance of donating.”

Shepeard Community Blood Center, a regional blood bank that supplies local hospitals, is offering $20 Amazon gift cards to donors at a Thursday event.

The Augusta University Graduate Student Association blood drive is being held until 6 p.m. at 1488 Laney Walker Blvd.

Donors will also receive a pair of AU socks.

Shepeard is also holding a drive Feb. 12 at two locations: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cheeseburger Bobby’s, 212 Bobby Jones Expressway, and 3-6 p.m. at Summerville Scoops, 2803 Wrightsboro Road, No. 27.

Donors will receive a movie ticket, donor store points and special treats from Cheeseburger Bobby’s and Summerville Scoops.

Call 706-737-4551 to make an appointment or just walk in to donate.

Shepeard is currently in urgent need of O blood type donors, and B positive donors.

Black History Month challenge

The Red Cross, meanwhile, during Black History Month is honoring the legacy of Dr. Charles Drew, an African American surgeon and researcher who pioneered new methods for collecting, preserving and distributing blood, as well as storing blood plasma for transfusion.

“We work to celebrate his advancements by putting a challenge out to the entire Georgia Region,” the Red Cross said in a statement.

“Dr. Drew’s work with the Red Cross Blood Program helped save the lives of hundreds of thousands of people,” said Dee Dixon, CEO of Georgia’s Red Cross. “With blood transfusions remaining one of the most critical treatments for patients with chronic illnesses such as sickle cell, I invite Georgians everywhere to continue Dr. Drew’s lifesaving legacy by rolling up a sleeve to give blood during Black History Month.”

No blood mobile or space is needed to answer this challenge, making it especially convenient for students and organizations to get involved. Simply create your campaign online, and send an invitation to your friends and family members anywhere in Georgia to join you in donating blood and saving lives.

As an extra thank-you during Black History Month, those who come to give in February will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card via email.

Also, the Red Cross is currently providing free sickle cell trait screening on all donations from self-identified African American donors in addition to a free mini-health screening with insights on pulse, blood pressure and hemoglobin levels.

The Red Cross in Augusta holds blood drives at various locations. Visit www.redcrossblood.org to find one and/or book an appointment.

