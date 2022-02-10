South Carolina officer released on bond in slaying case

GEORGETOWN, S.C. - A judge set a $150,000 bond for a small-town police officer charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a man who investigators said led her on a high-speed chase after running through a stop sign.

Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard was released from jail less than two hours after the bond hearing.

Investigators say Dollard shot Robert Junior Langley early Sunday as he tried to climb out the passenger door after crashing his car.

Investigators sat Dollard told them she feared for her life, but also said she didn’t see a weapon in Langley’s hands.

Cassandra Dollard, 52, was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Robert Junior Langley Jr., 46. (State Law Enforcement Division)

State records show Langley has worked for six police agencies since 1994 and has been fired twice.

During the bond hearing, Dollard’s attorney asked for a modest bond while the solicitor argued Dollard could be a flight risk.

The solicitor asked the judge for a substantial bond for Dollard, saying the chase ended almost nine miles outside of Dollard’s jurisdiction and reached a maximum speed, according to dashcam video, of 127 mph.

The solicitor told the court Dollard thought she saw something in Langley’s hand, possibly a weapon.

Attorney Bakari Sellers, who is representing Langley’s family, said Langley did not have a weapon and characterized Dollard’s actions that night as a failure by the entire system, citing her law enforcement career history that included two previous terminations. Sellers asked the judge to order that Dollard not contact the family directly or indirectly, and make no statements, including on social media, as a condition for any bond granted for her.

“When they called and told me he was killed unjustified, it killed me and his family,” Langley’s mother, Roslynn Langley, said. “Nobody understands what I’m going through right now. My son meant the world to me.”

Members of Robert Langley's family attend the bond hearing for Hemingway Police officer Cassandra Dollard. (Live 5)

She asked the judge to impose the highest bond possible.

Dollard was arrested Wednesday in Berkeley County and taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center for Thursday morning’s bond hearing.

The charge stems from an officer-involved shooting early Sunday morning. The State Law Enforcement Division, which is investigating the incident, said it began with a chase in Hemingway that continued through Williamsburg County, into Georgetown County and ended in a crash.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office said Langley died after being shot Sunday morning. An autopsy for him is scheduled for Friday at MUSC.

