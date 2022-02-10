Sign on bonus incentive to help combat teacher shortages in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, Aiken County passed new pay measures to help get more teachers in the classroom.

The Aiken County School District is one of many school systems battling staffing shortages. To combat these shortages, they are offering $2,500 to new hires at the following schools:

Ridge Spring Monetta Elementary

Busbee Elementary

Greendale Elementary

North Aiken Elementary

Ridge Spring Monetta Middle

AL Corbett Middle

Ridge Spring Monetta High

Wagener Salley High

They’re also offering $2,500 bonuses to any new special education teacher, middle and high school math teacher, speech pathologists, and school psychologists.

We asked Aiken County how they decided who would get a signing bonus and who would not. Leaders with the school district say these are the locations and subject areas that are the hardest to find qualified candidates.

They’re hopeful that as they battle staff shortages, these bonuses will make them more competitive regarding hiring new staff members.

“We want to do all that we can to make sure that we have fully highly qualified staff and make sure that we’re competitive and that we bring the best teachers that we can to our district,” said Christen Sikes, certified recruitment and staffing coordinator.

The competition for the best teacher is tight because finding any teacher is difficult.

“There’s lower numbers of graduating new teachers, increasing numbers of teachers leaving the profession, and so our applicant pools are smaller,” she said.

It’s a problem facing the state of South Carolina as a whole.

Dr. Judy Beck, dean of the college of education at USC Aiken said: “The number of vacant positions at the beginning of last school year was twice as many as it was two years ago.”

Beck says USC Aiken is not experiencing a shortage of interested teachers.

“We have been sitting at right around 350 majors for about the past five years, so the numbers fluctuate within the different programs, but we’ve remained pretty consistent,” she said.

The challenge is how to keep local graduates here, at home, and that starts with competitive pay.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to contact the Aiken County Board of Education.

