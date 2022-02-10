Show love to your sweetheart with these local Valentine’s Day events
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know some of you might be scrambling to get your plans together with Valentine’s Day only a few days away. But don’t worry - we’re on your side with events to make sure you all have a special day.
With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday this year, many events are held this weekend:
FRIDAY EVENTS
Galentine’s Ladies Night Out at The Sweet Suite Cake & Candy Supply
Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; a second event will be hosted Saturday at the same time
Tickets: $65 per person, age 21 and up only
SATURDAY EVENTS
Valentine’s Day Brunch at SRP Park
Times: 10:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Tickets: $80 per couple or $150 for two couples or four people
Paint and Unlimited Sip at Stars and Strikes
Time: 6 p.m.
Tickets: $65 per person or $115 for couples
Valentine’s Day Ball at the Crowne Plaza - North Augusta
Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Tickets (dinner and admission included): $99 for singles │ $195 fo couples │$600+ for 6 people
Comedy Is for Lovers Event at Fox’s Lair at Olde Town Inn
Time: 8 p.m.
Tickets: $20 per person
Valentine’s Couples Painting, Karaoke, and Trivia For Prizes at The Painted Lady Studio
Time: 6 p.m.
Tickets: $80 per couple
MONDAY EVENTS - VALENTINE’S DAY
Valentine’s Day Pop Up at The Sweet Suite Cake & Candy Supply
Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Valentine’s Dinner at Cork and Flame
Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
A special Valentine’s Day four-course dinner presented by Chef Justin Hayes. Supplemental and premium wine pairings will be available. You can call 706-922-9463 to make a reservation.
Bites and Brushes of Augusta Valentine’s Paint Parties
Kiss The Girl Couple’s Valentine’s Day Paint Party
Time: 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.; $75 per couple
Couple’s Valentine’s Day Paint Party (Can We Talk For A Minute?)
Time: 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.; $100 per couple
Also happening...
Every day through February 14, you can make sweet smelling candles at the Augusta Candle Company on Broad Street. There are different times available, and tickets are only $30 online.
For families looking to spend time together, local organizations are holding dances for fathers, daughters, mothers and sons:
Father-Daughter Princess Ball
Date: February 11 at 6:00 PM │ Location: Millbrook Baptist Church – Aiken│ Ticket Price: $10 Per Person
Daddy-Daughter Dance and Mother-Son Dance
Date: February 11 at 6:00 PM │ Location: West Acres Church – Evans │ Ticket Price: $5 Per Person
Daddy Daughter Masquerade Ball
Date: February 13 at 4:00 PM │ Location: Heights Church – Graniteville │ Ticket Price: $20 Per Couple/$5 per Additional Daughter
Sweetheart Ball at Thomson Y (Family)
Date: February 19 at 6:00 PM │Location: Thomson Family Y │ Price: $35 – Members $25 – Non-Members
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.