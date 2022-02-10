Show love to your sweetheart with these local Valentine’s Day events

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We know some of you might be scrambling to get your plans together with Valentine’s Day only a few days away. But don’t worry - we’re on your side with events to make sure you all have a special day.

With Valentine’s Day falling on a Monday this year, many events are held this weekend:

FRIDAY EVENTS

Galentine’s Ladies Night Out at The Sweet Suite Cake & Candy Supply

Time: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; a second event will be hosted Saturday at the same time

Tickets: $65 per person, age 21 and up only

SATURDAY EVENTS

Valentine’s Day Brunch at SRP Park

Times: 10:30 a.m. to noon or 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Tickets: $80 per couple or $150 for two couples or four people

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Paint and Unlimited Sip at Stars and Strikes

Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets: $65 per person or $115 for couples

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Valentine’s Day Ball at the Crowne Plaza - North Augusta

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets (dinner and admission included): $99 for singles │ $195 fo couples │$600+ for 6 people

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Comedy Is for Lovers Event at Fox’s Lair at Olde Town Inn

Time: 8 p.m.

Tickets: $20 per person

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Valentine’s Couples Painting, Karaoke, and Trivia For Prizes at The Painted Lady Studio

Time: 6 p.m.

Tickets: $80 per couple

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

MONDAY EVENTS - VALENTINE’S DAY

Valentine’s Day Pop Up at The Sweet Suite Cake & Candy Supply

Time: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Valentine’s Dinner at Cork and Flame

Time: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

A special Valentine’s Day four-course dinner presented by Chef Justin Hayes. Supplemental and premium wine pairings will be available. You can call 706-922-9463 to make a reservation.

Bites and Brushes of Augusta Valentine’s Paint Parties

Kiss The Girl Couple’s Valentine’s Day Paint Party

Time: 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.; $75 per couple

Couple’s Valentine’s Day Paint Party (Can We Talk For A Minute?)

Time: 6:45 p.m. to 9:15 p.m.; $100 per couple

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

Also happening...

Every day through February 14, you can make sweet smelling candles at the Augusta Candle Company on Broad Street. There are different times available, and tickets are only $30 online.

For families looking to spend time together, local organizations are holding dances for fathers, daughters, mothers and sons:

Father-Daughter Princess Ball

Date: February 11 at 6:00 PM │ Location: Millbrook Baptist Church – Aiken│ Ticket Price: $10 Per Person

Daddy-Daughter Dance and Mother-Son Dance

Date: February 11 at 6:00 PM │ Location: West Acres Church – Evans │ Ticket Price: $5 Per Person

Daddy Daughter Masquerade Ball

Date: February 13 at 4:00 PM │ Location: Heights Church – Graniteville │ Ticket Price: $20 Per Couple/$5 per Additional Daughter

Sweetheart Ball at Thomson Y (Family)

Date: February 19 at 6:00 PM │Location: Thomson Family Y │ Price: $35 – Members $25 – Non-Members

