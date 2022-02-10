Screven County deputies seek suspect on felony warrants

COOPERVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Screven County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Justin Allen Cannon on multiple felony warrants.

He’s described as 150 pounds, approximately 6 feet 3 inches tall and 26 years old.

Deputies say he fled on foot from them Wednesday near Cooperville.

If you have any information on him or his whereabouts, call the Screven County Sheriff’s Office at 912-564-2013.

