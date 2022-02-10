S.C. legislative roundup: Senate OKs marijuana bill; House up next

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolina senators have approved medical marijuana legislation in South Carolina.

The 28-15 vote Wednesday came after seven days of debate.

After one more routine vote, the bill goes to the House.

Sponsor Tom Davis has fought for the bill for seven years. The Beaufort Republican says his proposal would be one of the most conservative among 37 states that have approved medical marijuana.

Smoking the drug would remain illegal. Instead, patients would have to use oils, salves, patches or vaporizers and patients could only get a two-week supply at one time.

The bill stipulates only a limited number of illnesses can be treated with medical marijuana.

Lawmakers advance Columbia attorney’s nomination for DHEC board chair

COLUMBIA, S.C. - State senators have confirmed a Columbia attorney as the next board chair of DHEC.

Nominated by Governor Henry McMaster, Robert Bolchoz will be the next chair of the state Board of Health and Environmental Control.

Last week, Bolchoz testified on his views on masking in schools, DHEC’s future and handling political pressure.

He expressed support for current legislation to repeal the DHEC-controlled certificate of need process by which hospitals need approval to build or expand and is open to a bill that would split DHEC’s health and environmental control functions into separate state agencies, adding he would need more information, particularly on how the division would affect taxpayers, before coming to a decision.

Measure could revamp voting across state

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolinians could have more options or face tighter restrictions next Election Day – depending on their method of voting.

That’s if an election reform bill with big backing from Republicans becomes law.

A bill under consideration would substantially impact two forms of voting– early in-person voting and mail-in voting – loosening up the former and more tightly restricting the latter.

After record-breaking early voting turnout in 2020 – South Carolina lawmakers want to change those laws in time for the state’s next major election this November.

It could very well come in the form of H.4919 – a bill with more than 40 House Republican sponsors – including its lead sponsor, the speaker of the House.

The first part of it was largely welcomed Wednesday – as it expands and creates county-to-county uniformity on early voting.

“We think no-excuse early voting is a very good thing, and we appreciate that this bill addresses that,” said Lynn Teague of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina.

More concerns were raised with this second part – regarding mail-in ballots.

Under the bill – people would have to write in a government-issued ID number on their mail-in ballot application – and a witness would need to print their name and address when the voter sends back their ballot.

“The photo ID requirement for absentee voting is unnecessary and burdens people living in poverty, the elderly, and voters with disabilities,” said Josh Malkin of the ACLU OF South Carolina.

House considers tuition voucher bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would put millions of dollars in public money toward paying for private school tuition is one step away from getting a debate on the state House of Representatives floor.

But it could still be changed before it gets to that point.

Under the bill, up to 5,000 students could receive up to $5,000 a year coming from the Parental Choice in Education Scholarship Fund.

This House bill is similar to another bill filed in the Senate that would create education scholarship accounts for private school tuition and costs. But as opposed to the House bill, that Senate legislation would divert dollars from public schools, as it’s written now.

From reports by Mary Greene of WIS and The Associated Press

