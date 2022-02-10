Advertisement

Report: Russian skate star tested positive for banned drug

Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate program during the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Beijing.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — Olympic figure skating favorite Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned heart medication before her arrival at the Beijing Olympics, the Russian newspaper RBC reported, putting in jeopardy the team gold medal that she helped win earlier this week.

The sample was reportedly obtained in December, when the 15-year-old Valieva was still in Russia, but did not come to light until after she had helped her team win the gold medal with dynamic performances in her short program and free skate. If the Russian team is disqualified, the U.S. team would be elevated to gold.

It’s unclear if she would be allowed to participate in the individual competition.

