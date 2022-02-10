Advertisement

No. 1 Gamecocks’ top reserves out, playing in FIBA tourney

#1 South Carolina improved to 20-1 on the season with a win over Florida on Sunday
#1 South Carolina improved to 20-1 on the season with a win over Florida on Sunday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — No. 1 South Carolina will be without its top reserves when the Gamecocks play at Kentucky and at No. 17 Georgia this week.

Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley says forwards Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso will be competing internationally for their home countries in the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament. Amihere is a 6-foot-4 forward from Canada who has competed with national teams since 2015. Cardoso is a 6-7 forward from Brazil who helped her country win bronze at a FIBA AmeriCup event last year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Bryan Lugo and Alex King
‘I miss that kid. I miss him a lot’: Remembering fentanyl victim
Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown

Latest News

Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park...
Kim turns in big 1st run, defends Olympic halfpipe title
Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Report: Russian skate star tested positive for banned drug
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Heavy SEC flavor at Super Bowl with LSU, Georgia leading way