Advertisement

More historical artifacts found in the Savannah River

(Army Corps of Engineers)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More historical items are being discovered in the Savannah River.

A total of 15 canon have been found in the river. Archaeologists pulled 12 of them out of the water last month. The discovery began in 2021, when a dredge unexpectedly sucked up three iron guns.

“It was a surprise. They thought dredging had occurred in this area several times and it was clear that it had, but none of these materials have ever been brought up before,” Andrea Farmer said.

Rare relics from an important period in early Georgia history rose from the Savannah River in January 2022....

Posted by Savannah District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Tuesday, February 8, 2022

Archeologists believe the cannons are from more than one ship.

The cannons are now in storage for preservation. Researchers say they will continue to study them to learn more about where they came from.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
The decaying Hotel Aiken.
Multimillion-dollar transformation coming to downtown Aiken

Latest News

Atlanta parking
Fake parking attendants scamming drivers in Atlanta
South Carolina Statehouse
S.C. legislative roundup: Senate OKs marijuana bill; House up next
Georgia Capitol
Ga. Capitol roundup: Pay hikes, tax rebates move forward in budget
Georgia Bureau of Investigation
Ga. crime crackdown calls for mandatory sentences, anti-gang efforts
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
3 local stops announced for Braves’ World Series trophy tour