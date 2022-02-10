Local teen highlights mental health struggles with his passion for music

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One local teenager turned his hardship into hope. Cameron Tucker is using his love for music to start a discussion about mental health.

“It was kind of a way for me to escape all the issues and social problems I had,” he said. “It wasn’t until I started expressing myself that I started feeling better. It was when I kept all of the things inside and in my head that I felt worse.”

His songs cover topics that include depression, not fitting in, and other mental health struggles.

“I think there’s still a huge kind of feeling throughout the generation we have to stray away from those emotions,” said Tucker.

Emotions local psychiatrists say they see them all too often in kids and teens.

Dr. Dale Peeples, children’s psychiatrist at Augusta University said: “It’s a challenging time of life for everyone, you know. There are the typical struggles with identity, figuring out who you are, and your place in the world that everyone has to navigate and negotiate.”

He says for many kids, it gets harder as they get older.

“We do see that mental health issues begin to go on the rise around adolescents, so we see another peak when it comes to depression and anxiety,” he said.

He says having outlets like music or sports can help kids manage their mental health and connect them to others who feel the same. It’s what Tucker aims to do with his music.

Helping those who feel out of place is what he says his music is all about, and he encourages others to find an outlet and a passion to help them with whatever they’re going through.

Tucker, also known as ‘virtually,’ will be putting on a free performance of his original songs on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Augusta.

“I want people to know that there are people who feel the same, whether it’s like depression, confusion, or anxiety. Whatever you have going on, you’re not alone,” said Tucker.

