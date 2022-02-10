Advertisement

Local synagogue prepares for 175th anniversary

By Craig Allison
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the oldest religious institutions in Georgia, established back in 1846, has its anniversary coming up and wants you to celebrate with them.

“It’s not ‘love your neighborhood’ it’s love the other one,” said Rabbi Shai, doctor of ministry, Congregation Children of Israel.

After recently being away on a visit to his native home of Israel, Rabbi Shai has returned to Augusta for a special milestone. On March 12, the Congregation Children of Israel will celebrate its 175th anniversary.

“Why is the one? Because we depart the festival from last year to this year because of the COVID,” he said.

Although he’s only served the congregation for six years, he represents a culture that’s been a part of Augusta for nearly two centuries.

MORE | ‘Steps of Grace’: a program designed for dancers with special needs

“We build Augusta with everybody together. Downtown, you can see a lot of stores and shops that belonged to Jewish people in the beginning,” he said.

Rabbi Shai is excited about this milestone but doesn’t want to solely focus on the upcoming celebration.

“The most important thing is what will be after. How we are to continue to the next 175 years,” he said.

The celebration itself will contain a special musical Havdalah service and dessert reception.

Over the years, they’ve worshipped in three different temples led by 24 different rabbis and built a congregation that’s learned love and acceptance are the greatest pillars of life.

“It’s not that you’re right and I’m wrong; how we combine ourselves to make Augusta a better place.”

For more information, visit Congregation Children of Israel.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown
The decaying Hotel Aiken.
Multimillion-dollar transformation coming to downtown Aiken

Latest News

Crews battle house fire on Belair Road in North Augusta on Wednesday night.
Crews battle house fire on Belair Road in North Augusta
local synagogue
Local synagogue prepares for 175th anniversary
School Teacher
Sign on bonus incentive to help combat teacher shortages in Aiken County
Signing bonus
Sign on bonus incentive for teacher shortage