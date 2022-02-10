Local synagogue prepares for 175th anniversary

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of the oldest religious institutions in Georgia, established back in 1846, has its anniversary coming up and wants you to celebrate with them.

“It’s not ‘love your neighborhood’ it’s love the other one,” said Rabbi Shai, doctor of ministry, Congregation Children of Israel.

After recently being away on a visit to his native home of Israel, Rabbi Shai has returned to Augusta for a special milestone. On March 12, the Congregation Children of Israel will celebrate its 175th anniversary.

“Why is the one? Because we depart the festival from last year to this year because of the COVID,” he said.

Although he’s only served the congregation for six years, he represents a culture that’s been a part of Augusta for nearly two centuries.

“We build Augusta with everybody together. Downtown, you can see a lot of stores and shops that belonged to Jewish people in the beginning,” he said.

Rabbi Shai is excited about this milestone but doesn’t want to solely focus on the upcoming celebration.

“The most important thing is what will be after. How we are to continue to the next 175 years,” he said.

The celebration itself will contain a special musical Havdalah service and dessert reception.

Over the years, they’ve worshipped in three different temples led by 24 different rabbis and built a congregation that’s learned love and acceptance are the greatest pillars of life.

“It’s not that you’re right and I’m wrong; how we combine ourselves to make Augusta a better place.”

For more information, visit Congregation Children of Israel.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.