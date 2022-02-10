Advertisement

Kim turns in big 1st run, defends Olympic halfpipe title

Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park...
Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Snowboarder Chloe Kim turned in a strong opening run to easily defend her Olympic halfpipe title.

The last rider to drop into the halfpipe, and with the contest already over, the 21-year-old American still attempted to go big on a trick one last time. She fell, picked herself up and casually glided the rest of the way down the halfpipe. She greeted her fellow medalists at the bottom with an embrace. On this day, the only real drama was for second place, with 32-year-old Queralt Castellet of Spain taking silver in her fifth Olympics.

Sena Tomita of Japan held off Cai Xuetong of China for bronze.

