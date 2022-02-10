Juvenile justice agency, other employers plan hiring fairs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice will hold a job fair from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday.

The agency is recruiting juvenile detention counselors, mental health providers, food service workers, housekeepers and teachers at the Augusta Youth Detention Center.

Individuals interested in applying are asked to bring their valid driver’s license and proof of a high school diploma or GED.

A special military salary incentive of up to 10 percent will be available for the juvenile correctional officer positions based on years of active duty. Please contact the Department’s Office of Human Resources for more information at 706-792-7501.

The hiring fair will be at the center, 3481 Mike Padgett Highway.

In-home senior care provider plans hiring event

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Home Instead, a provider of in-home senior care, is hiring 20 permanent part-time and full-time positions in the Augusta area.

The local Home Instead office in is hosting a hiring event on Feb. 18. The event will be held at the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott at Washington Road and Interstate 20 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Applicants will be able to participate in interviews during the event and learn more about career opportunities with Home Instead.

Appropriate pandemic-related safety measures will be in place.

For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, visit Homeinstead.com/home-care-jobs.

Aiken Regional Medical Center plans job fairs all year long

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Regional Medical Center is increasing opportunities to join the team by offering several job fairs throughout 2022.

During job fairs, interested candidates may participate in on-site interviews and meet members of the human resources and management teams. Candidates who are hired for open positions may have the opportunity to begin employment paperwork while on-site.

“Over the past few years, we have experienced staffing shortages, as has the rest of the health care industry. To retain our health care professionals and attract additional candidates, we’re listening to feedback from our care teams and focusing on preserving their passion for patient care,” said Jim O’Loughlin, CEO at Aiken Regional.

Qualified nurses can receive a sign-on bonus of up to $20,000.

The following is a schedule of 2022 job fairs at Aiken Regional:

Environmental services: Every second Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m., except December, when the job fair will take place on the first Tuesday of the month.

Nursing: Every third Tuesday, 1-3:30 p.m., except December, when the job fair will take place on the second Tuesday of the month.

Walk-in Wednesdays: Every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon except December when only the first two Wednesdays of the month are planned for hiring fairs.

For additional job fair dates, follow Aiken Regional Medical Centers on Facebook.

Job fairs are held in the main lobby of the hospital, unless otherwise noted. Interested candidates can register in advance online or just walk-in. For more information, visit aikenregional.com/careers or call 803-641-5630.

Candidates are required to properly wear a medical-grade face mask while in the facility, regardless of COVID-19 vaccine status. Hand hygiene and social distancing is encouraged when possible. If you are not feeling well, remain at home and apply to positions online, call to speak with a human resources representative or plan to attend another job fair when you’re feeling better.

