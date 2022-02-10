Advertisement

Jacobellis finally wins Olympic gold medal, 1st for US

Lindsey Jacobellis in the lead during the women's cross finals Wednesday.
Lindsey Jacobellis in the lead during the women's cross finals Wednesday.(Lee Jin-man | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:31 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEIJING (AP) — Lindsey Jacobellis is finally an Olympic gold medalist.

Let that sink in for a moment because Jacobellis has been trying for 16 years. Jacobellis helped make the wild sport of snowboardcross famous. After all, who could forget her premature celebration as she approached the finish line in the 2006 Turin Games, an ill-timed board grab that sent her tumbling out of the lead. Now Jacobellis will be remembered as the first American gold medalist at the Beijing Olympics.

She reached the top of the podium hours after Mikaela Shiffrin had another stunning early exit on the Alpine ski hill.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Bryan Lugo and Alex King
‘I miss that kid. I miss him a lot’: Remembering fentanyl victim
Hospital
First cases of ‘stealth’ COVID detected in South Carolina
Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put Augusta school on lockdown

Latest News

Chloe Kim, of the United States, smiles during the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park...
Kim turns in big 1st run, defends Olympic halfpipe title
Waardenburg sparks Miami to 79-70 victory over Georgia Tech
Kamila Valieva, of the Russian Olympic Committee, competes in the women's team free skate...
Report: Russian skate star tested positive for banned drug
#1 South Carolina improved to 20-1 on the season with a win over Florida on Sunday
No. 1 Gamecocks’ top reserves out, playing in FIBA tourney
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Heavy SEC flavor at Super Bowl with LSU, Georgia leading way