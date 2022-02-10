‘It’s reliving it all over again’: Family of Andrew Cato reacts to final sentencing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the final sentence, handed down, in the murder of an Augusta father of two.

The books closed on the Andrew Cato case after a four-year journey to justice.

On Thursday, a judge sentenced Virginia Reynolds to 10 years of probation for concealing a death. She’s the mother of Blaeke Wolfe, who was previously sentenced in the case, along with Devin Stringfield.

Wolfe and Cato shared a child, and he and Stringfield were longtime friends. Both were convicted in his murder and sentenced to life with the possibility of parole.

Reynolds’ probation conditions include:

For the first two years, she will be under curfew from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

She will have to be employed the entire time and within 60 days of this date.

She can have no communication with the victim’s family.

She must pay a fine of $10,000 as a special condition within six months.

She can have no firearms in possession and will be subject to random drug screenings.

We were in the courtroom for the final sentencing in this case and talked to the Cato family about their mission moving forward.

“It’s reliving it all over again like he went missing yesterday,” said Andy Cato, Drew’s father.

A feeling of emptiness after their son was murdered in 2018.

“It’s been a big hole in our family,” he said.

In court, facing the family she hurt, Virginia Reynolds pleaded guilty to concealing the death of Cato.

“I’m going to sentence you, Ms. Reynolds, to ten years on probation,” said Judge Daniel Craig.

“I thought that was a grand slam. I thought the judge got it right. I thought the judge understood the impact of what she had done, the impact to the community, the impact to our family that she had done,” said Cato.

Cato’s case changed the culture of how missing people are treated.

That’s why ‘Project Drew’ was created.

“We’re an organization that allows us to gather some strength and put some word out there and put the word on the street that they’re missing,” said Cato.

They help advocate for families of missing or murdered people in our community.

“Drew would be out there searching and doing the things we’re doing because that’s the kind of person he was,” he said.

They hope the organization will continue to grow. But for now, the family closes the book on the final chapter in their son’s case.

“We’re going to have to learn how to forgive and move on, and remember that Drew is still alive. Drew is still alive in our household,” he said.

