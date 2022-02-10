Advertisement

Heavy SEC flavor at Super Bowl with LSU, Georgia leading way

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the...
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor hand Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) the AFC Championship trophy at the conclusion of the AFC Championship NFL football game, Sunday Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs, 27-24, to advance to the Super Bowl.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Associated Press
Feb. 9, 2022
(AP) - Odell Beckham Jr. cheered Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase two short years ago, enjoying every minute as the duo led their alma mater LSU to the national championship.

He also knew he’d be seeing both of them again in the NFL because they’re born winners. Sunday’s Super Bowl will have a very distinct Southeastern Conference flavor. The Rams have 11 and the Bengals 12 players from SEC programs, with seven more combined on the practice squads. So prepare for a few more reminders of the mighty SEC’s talent no matter how many folks are sick of hearing about the conference that has 12 of the past 16 national championships.

