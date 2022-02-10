Have you seen these 2 suspects in Augusta assault?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies are looking for two suspects in connection with an aggravated assault.

the incident happened Wednesday in the 500 block of Highland Avenue, according to deputies.

Authorities are looking for:

Carl Garrett, 18, who’s described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Mitchell McCord, 16, who’s described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds.

They were both last seen fleeing the scene in a silver two-door sedan, possibly an Infiniti. Both are known to frequent the 3200 block of Wrightsboro Road and the Harrisburg area, according to deputies.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous, deputies warned.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow at 706-432-5281 or any on-duty investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

