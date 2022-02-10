Georgia Cyber Center unveils new innovation space

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Cyber Center is all about innovation, and thanks to a brand-new facility, there are even more tools on campus to help the experts get as creative as they can be.

The hope is that this new space will help pump out some new ideas and new technology for the partners to work with.

Inside, they use the new laser cutter, making personalized coasters. This is part of bigger plans than just making techy arts and crafts.

Luke Steel is giving partners at the Cyber Center all the instructions needed to use the shiny new tools.

The likes of Google and Microsoft are said to have started in a garage. It’s where many other great minds tinkered away on their ideas.

“One of the core components of a maker space is a coworking space. Innovation never happens in a vacuum,” he said.

It might not happen in a vacuum, but maybe it can happen in front of a 3D printer.

“That will increase their creativity and outside the box thinking. You can bring that back to your professional work,” said Steel.

Steel oversees the new lab.

“That’s what I’m here for, I’m here to help everyone,” he said.

Steel will make sure Cyber Center partners have everything they need to get the creative juices flowing.

This means perks for partners, better ideas, growth for our local cyber economy, and hopefully better cyber security for all of us.

For right now, all the equipment is only for use by Cyber Center partners, but sometime in the future, they hope to bring people in, from the outside, to try some things out for themselves too.

“It allows any person from any organization working on a project to get outside perspectives from people in other organizations, be that academia, government, or private industry,” he said.

