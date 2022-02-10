Ga. crime crackdown calls for mandatory sentences, anti-gang efforts

ATLANTA - A Georgia Senate proposal would require some people previously convicted of violent crimes to serve at least five years in prison if caught committing another crime with a gun.

The bill is part of a broader crime crackdown led by Republicans but supported by some Democrats.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is also supporting a plan to let Attorney General Chris Carr’s office prosecute gang crimes without an invitation from local district attorneys.

The measures are a response to increasing violence in many parts of Georgia.

Some of the proposals were highlighted when Kemp attended Wednesday’s meeting of Attorney General Chris Carr’s Georgia Anti-Gang Network.

Among the causes he’s championed is the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s gang task force. This past year, the GBI investigated 446 gang-related cases across 100 counties and charged more than 170 gang members.

To build on this work, Kemp’s budget and legislative proposals allocate $1.6 million for the Office of the Attorney General to establish a Gang Prosecution Unit.

This budgetary item is complemented by the introduction of House Bill 1134, which would provide the Office of the Attorney General with concurrent jurisdiction to investigate and prosecute criminal gang activity statewide.

The bill sponsored by Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, aims to bring down a heavy hand against gang members, holding them responsible in one county for gang-related crimes committed in another county.

Supporters of the bill argue that by joining the gang, the courts can consider the individual member as part of the larger gang conspiracy to commit other crimes in other counties, this making that participating member responsible for cross-jurisdictional crimes of that gang.

Kemp and his wife are also championing the following efforts:

SB 479 : Clarifying the wording of the possession of a firearm by a convicted felon statute in wake of Coates v. State to ensure that offenders may be charged and convicted for each firearm found in their possession.

HB 1188 : Clarifying the wording of the child molestation statute after Scott v. State to ensure that offenders may be charged and convicted for each act of child molestation during an encounter with a child.

HB 1216 : Implementing stronger penalties for those fleeing and eluding law enforcement.

Kemp is also supporting law enforcement in the fight against gangs by adding additional resources to promote recruitment and retention, like a $5,000 pay raise for all state law enforcement.

Kemp’s public safety package also includes an allocation of $7 million to upgrade the GBI crime lab and provide an additional 32 staff members to address forensic backlogs.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

