Ga. Capitol roundup: Pay hikes, tax rebates move forward in budget

ATLANTA - Georgia state lawmakers have advanced plans to boost spending in the current year by $2.7 billion.

That includes paying state employees and teachers more.

The House Appropriations Committee on Thursday approved changes to the budget that runs through June 30.

The full House could vote as early as Friday.

The measure includes $5,000 pay boosts for university and state agency employees, $2,000 bonuses to teachers and $1,000 bonuses to other K-12 workers.

Beyond the spending, the document also sets up $1.6 billion in state income tax rebates. The burst of spending comes as Gov. Brian Kemp and lawmakers are up for election later this year.

Kemp wants parents to decide about masks in school

ATLANTA - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he’ll introduce legislation to give parents the power to decide whether their kids will wear masks in school.

“As some school systems continue to ignore the science, concerned parents, and the well-being of students, in the coming days my office will be introducing legislation to give parents the final say on masking for their children,” Kemp said on Twitter.

The announcement follows tweets with similar sentiments on Monday.

“A small handful of school boards continue to ignore the science and impose mask mandates on our children while leading Democrats refuse to follow the mandates when visiting those same schools,” he tweeted. “Enough is enough.”

Bill would banning ‘divisive concepts’ on race

ATLANTA - Conservative efforts to regulate what Georgia schools can teach about race are advancing in the General Assembly.

That comes as the public has gotten its first chance to comment on the proposed ban on teaching so-called divisive concepts.

A House Education subcommittee sent a revised version of House Bill 1084 ahead to the full committee on a split voice vote, where it awaits further action.

Republican Rep. Will Wade of Dawsonville says the measure is needed to stop people from fomenting racial division.

Opponents say the measure would frighten teachers away from an honest classroom discussion of race in history and the present times.

Georgia bill banning abortion pills by mail advances

ATLANTA - Georgia Republicans have advanced a bill that would ban the delivery of abortion pills by mail and require women to be examined by a physician in person before the pills are dispensed.

The state Senate’s health and human services committee voted 7-5 on Wednesday in favor of the legislation after an expedited hearing that drew abortion opponents and supporters.

The bill would still need approval from the state Senate and House before it could become law.

Proponents say drug-induced abortion can lead to complications, so physicians need to closely monitor patients.

Critics say the procedure carries little risk, and the bill’s true aim is to impede access to abortions.

From reports by WGCL/CBS46 and The Associated Press

