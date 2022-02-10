Final sentence handed down in Drew Cato slaying case

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a local murder victim got a little more closure Thursday.

Virginia Reynolds was sentenced for concealing a death after the 2018 slaying of Andrew Cato IV.

Cato, a 28-year-old father of two, was shot dead and buried in McCormick County, and the entire community spent weeks looking for him.

Virginia Reynolds appears in court on Feb. 10, 2022. (WRDW)

Reynolds is the mother of Cato’s ex-girlfriend Blaeke Wolfe, who’s already been sentenced in the case along with Devon Stringfield. Both got life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Reynolds pleaded guilty, and Georgia accepted her plea deal. She was sentenced to 10 years of probation. But if she breaks terms of the probation, she’ll be locked up.

The defense tried to get her sentence reduced under the First Offender Act in the state of Georgia, but it was denied.

Probation conditions include:

For the first two years, she will be under curfew from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

She will have to be employed the entire time and within 60 days of this date.

She can have no communication with the victim’s family.

She must pay a fine of $10,000 as a special condition within six months.

She can have no firearms in possession and will be subject to random drug screenings.

Andrew Cato (WRDW)

If she completes her probation with no violations, then her record could be expunged

With the plea deal she waived her rights to a jury trail.

Cato’s death led to the creation of Project Drew, an organization that helps families of missing people in the CSRA and advocates for victims’ families, especially in the courthouse.

