Beware if you go to Atlanta: Fake parking attendants scam drivers

ATLANTA (WGCL/CBS46) — Running late for a restaurant reservation is something most of us have been guilty of. For Laci, her attempts to make a reservation on time by finding a close parking space thanks to a friendly parking attendant cost her a lot more than she bargained for.

“They had on the reflective vest, they were stopping cars and telling them it was $20 to park up front or if they wanted to do valet, it was $40 to park. So I gave them $20 and parked.”

But after a nice time inside Escobar with her friends visiting from out of town, she found something on her car.

“Come out to find this parking ticket,” Laci said.

She wasn’t the only one.

“Several cars in front of mine had the same ticket.”

They had also paid the same so-called parking attendants in Hi-Vis vests $20 to park.

“It’s a $25 ticket so it’s not going to break me to pay it but it’s the principle and the fact that I paid $20 to park and gave it to a complete stranger, and now I’m paying $25.”

CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy spoke to employees at Escobar who said they have seen the men working the street before, but that they have no affiliation with them.

Other business owners along the strip also said the guys in their Hi-Vis vests and jackets are regularly out on the street getting people to pay them for parking.

The street has numerous “no parking” signs, but Laci said she thought because permits are issued sometimes for parking when spots get busy and events are on, that’s why the guys were there.

“It looks legit, it seems legit, so I went with it. My main thing is that I want people to be aware.”

Experts say the best thing you can do is always try and park in front of a parking meter and trust parking signs over anyone directing you where to park.

