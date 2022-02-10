Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Lows will be chilly in the mid-30s this morning. Sunny skies today with highs reaching the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be out of the west between 5-12 mph. With dry conditions and steady winds this week out of the west, don’t be surprised if forest managers start to perform prescribed burns across the area.

Morning lows will be in the upper 30s for most of the area Friday. Highs will get a few degrees warmer Friday afternoon with highs near 70. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Saturday will be near 40. Mostly sunny skies are expected Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunday looks mostly dry across the CSRA. We will see more clouds and highs will be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Looking cooler early next week with highs Monday and Tuesday in the 50s. Skies look to stay sunny early next week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.