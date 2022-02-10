Bank of America donating $25,000 to Golden Harvest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bank of America on Thursday announced a $25,000 donation worth more than 75,000 meals to Golden Harvest Food Bank to address food insecurity in the region.

The bank had announced it would donate $100 to local hunger relief organizations for each employee in Augusta who received a COVID-19 booster shot or vaccination.

The company made an additional contribution, as well.

Golden Harvest has seen calls for help double and distributed more than 23 million meals since the start of the pandemic. Data from Feeding America shows 1 in 7 people in the food bank’s service area are experiencing food insecurity.

For every $1 donated, the organization can provide three meals.

With help from the bank’s donation, Golden Harvest is providing more than 75,000 meals to individuals and families throughout the area.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Bank of America has given $131,000 to Golden Harvest.

“Bank of America has been a longstanding partner and tremendous supporter of the food bank’s mission,” said Amy Breitmann, president and CEO of the Augusta-based food bank that serves 25 counties of eastern Georgia and western South Carolina.

Ora Parish, president of Bank of America for the greater Augusta/Aiken area, said: “Our commitment to help strengthen the communities we live in and serve is unwavering, which is why we are investing in the health, safety and wellbeing of our teammates while also providing funds to help local organizations support our neighbors and fight food insecurity.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.