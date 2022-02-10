Advertisement

3 local stops announced for Braves’ World Series trophy tour

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at...
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman holds the trophy as he and his teammates arrive at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport as they return home after defeating the Houston Astros to win baseball's World Series, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Following their historic season, the Atlanta Braves are taking the 2021 World Series Trophy on tour with stops that will include the CSRA.

Since the Augusta GreenJackets at SRP Park in North Augusta are affiliated with the Braves, we’ll be one of the stops, but there are some other local stops.

The “World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist” will travel throughout Braves Country, featuring locations in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina.

Here’s the local schedule:

  • April 5: Evans Town Center Park in Evans, time to be announced.
  • April 21: Historic Thomson Depot in Thomson, 5 p.m.
  • April 22: Augusta GreenJackets opening homestand at SRP Park in North Augusta, 6 p.m. (game ticket required).
Stops will include the opportunity for fans to take photos with the trophy, as well as programming by the Braves entertainment teams, alumni and more.

“We felt the tremendous support of Braves Country throughout the season and particularly in the postseason, and we are taking this championship on the road to fans across the Southeast so that they can share in the joy and celebration of this historic victory,” said Derek Schiller, president and CEO of the Atlanta Braves.

