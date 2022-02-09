Advertisement

You can have your ex’s name written on the bottom of a litter box for Valentine’s Day

For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.
For a $15 donation, you can write your ex's name at the bottom of a litter box.(Nebraska Humane Society)
By Emily Van de Riet and Taleisha Newbill
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - With Valentine’s Day just days away, love may not be in the air for everyone.

The Nebraska Humane Society wants to help turn your “petty grudge into a wholesome donation for animals in need.”

For a donation, NHS will write the name of any former significant other at the bottom of a litter box for cats to “dump on your ex.” One name will cost you a $15 donation, and for a $100 donation, you can cover an entire litter box with 10 names.

NHS did stipulate one rule – you can only use the ex’s first name.

To sign up, click here.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Billy Wayne Davis
Augusta inmate helps solve 50-year-old triple slaying
Motorcycle generic
Waynesboro man is 3rd motorcyclist killed by a CSRA crash in 5 days
Bryan Lugo and Alex King
‘I miss that kid. I miss him a lot’: Remembering fentanyl victim
This was the scene of a fire Feb. 8, 2022, at an old Augusta newsprint factory.
Crews battle fire at old Augusta Newsprint plant near airport
Waynesboro (Ga.) Police Department
New details uncovered on what mom sees as near-kidnapping

Latest News

Academy of Richmond County
Suspect caught after threats put school in lockdown mode
FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
Employees at Dollywood and numerous other attractions will soon be able to pursue a college...
Theme park company to give 11,000 employees free tuition if they pursue higher education
Georgia Supreme Court Chief Justice David Nahmias addresses lawmakers on Feb. 8, 2022.
Georgia chief justice says virtual hearings are here to stay
Sotheby’s is auctioning off a black diamond.
555.55-carat black diamond believed to be from space is on sale