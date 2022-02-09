‘A vicious cycle’: Richmond County’s plan to control gun violence and get guns off the street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crime scene tape, blue lights, and another young person falling victim to gun violence. An all too familiar sight in Augusta.

There’s a plan in motion to get gun violence down in Augusta. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says most of the recent crimes we’ve seen are predictable, and in turn, preventable.

That’s why they’re ramping up patrols in crime hotspots across the county. The priority is to get more guns off our streets.

It’s one of the top things deputies say they’re looking into. Currently, they are using what they call a gun log. The gun log helps identify the demographics of who is using guns and if they were stolen.

The sheriff’s office made it clear that there is a culture of gun violence in our area, and the first step to shifting that culture is to collect more guns.

Richmond County Crime Wave:

“It’s senseless. It has to stop,” Morris Porter, vice president of National Action Network.

Porter says this has to be more than one person, one agency working to better the county.

“I think it’s bigger than what the sheriff’s department is able to do. The community has to come together to do their part as well,” he said.

Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton; is putting his deputies in places to catch the guns. Last year, they got 400 guns off the streets.

“They’re stealing them to try and get money to get more drugs. What they end up doing is they frequently end up selling them to other people that are drug dealers that carry the drugs to keep from themselves being victims of robberies,” said Porter.

The guns used in these crimes show up as stolen in their system.

“What I would tell people is don’t leave the guns in your cars, and if you do, if you’re going to be out, at least put them in your trunk,” he said.

Those guns end up in, what Clayton calls, a vicious cycle that ends up with someone dead.

“There should be an outrage from the community,” said Porter. “We shouldn’t have to fight to find out this information. This should just come to us.”

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.