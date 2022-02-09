Advertisement

University Hospital changes signs ahead of transition to Piedmont

This was the scene Tuesday as workers took down the letters spelling out the name of the main University Hospital in Augusta.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are signs of change at University Hospital in Augusta.

The letters spelling out the hospital’s name are being taken down from the building this week as University Healthcare System moves toward a partnership with Piedmont Healthcare.

The $1 billion partnership was announced in May, and University spokeswoman Rebecca Sylvester told News 12 this week: “We look forward to making an announcement and beginning the transition to Piedmont Healthcare March 1.”

The deal with Piedmont — which has a dozen hospitals from Atlanta to Athens, Columbus and Macon — also includes a $20 million investment in community health benefits over 10 years.

At the time the dead was announced, University Hospital had 4,138 employees systemwide. The University Healthcare System employs 150 doctors and more than 650 medical staffers.

Sources at University Hospital said in May that no employees would lose their job because of the new partnership with Piedmont Healthcare and patients would continue seeing their favorite doctors.

