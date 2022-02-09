Suspect caught after threats put school in lockdown mode

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a series of lockdowns due to threats this week, Academy of Richmond County administrators say a suspect has been taken into custody and things can go back to normal.

“Thank you for your support and concern as we worked to resolve the threats made against our school over the last week,” school administrators wrote to parents on Wednesday morning. “The individual believed to be responsible for making the threats on social media has been identified and taken into custody. Please know that we take every threat seriously and investigate thoroughly.”

The message went on to state that students who make threats and participate in disruptive activities create significant distractions in the learning environment.

“The Academy of Richmond County and The Richmond County School System will not tolerate these and other disruptions, and the consequences of these actions will be heavy,” the message stated.

Any student caught participating in these activities will receive consequences based on the Richmond County Board of Education Code of Student Conduct and Discipline and applicable laws, administrators said.

Parents were urged to have a conversation with their children, monitor their social media activity and check their belongings.

Parents are urged to report any concerning activity to the school immediately or call 706-828-1077.

