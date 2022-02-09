‘Steps of Grace’: a program designed for dancers with special needs

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a ballet program making sure everyone has the chance to dance.

Mallory Rosche, the woman behind the idea, doubles as an occupational therapist and an assistant professor at Augusta University.

“Welcome to ballet class. Big smiles,” said Rosche. “I grew up a dancer, and I went to OT school and wanted to work with pediatrics with children with disabilities. I just really wanted to combine my love for both of those things.”

She created ‘Steps of Grace’ a ballet program designed especially for kids with special needs.

“It allows children of all abilities to participate in just an everyday activity, so they get the opportunity to experience the joy of dance.”

Carly Knight studies occupational therapy at Augusta University.

“Mallory is one of our professors, so she sent an email out about it, and I grew up dancing, so I was super interested,” said Knight.

She volunteers because she likes helping kids with special needs.

“They want to dance just as much as I did at their age, so it’s really cool that we get to put on a recital with fun costumes and makeup and get to get them moving,” she said.

For them, this program is all about love. Rosche says her class is open to everyone, and they meet once a week throughout the school year at Pulse Dance Center.

Rosche said: “It’s wonderful, it’s my favorite thing that I do. It just really combines two of my loves and my passions.”

For more information, visit Steps of Grace.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.