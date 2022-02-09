South Carolina ranks 12th for worst potholes in U.S

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WHNS/Fox Carolina) - South Carolina ranks 12th out of 50 states for the worst potholes in the country, according to a Quote Wizard survey.

The study looked at how many times pothole-related complaints were Google searched in each state going back to 2004.

South Carolina making the top 12 states with the worst potholes problems means more people are googling to complain about potholes than 38 other states.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation and state lawmakers weighed in on the findings.

State Rep. Jason Elliott says the roads could use some upgrades.

“We all know that the roads in South Carolina need improvement,” Elliott said, saying there are 41,000 miles in the state’s highway system.

Elliott said leaders are applying pressure to SCDOT to take care of roads.

“I share the frustrations with South Carolinians statewide on the condition of our roads,” said Elliott, “It’s my goal to make sure that the funds that are being raised for road improvements — that they actually get to the roads. We’re making progress in South Carolina, but it is not fast enough.”

Pete Poore with the state’s Department of Transportation believes the findings are skewed due to Quote Wizard’s connections to insurance companies.

“We should probably go back about five years ago in South Carolina using our 10-year plan and the resurfacing program. We have repaved 5,500 miles,” Poore said.

AAA shows drivers spend billions in vehicle repairs due to potholes each year.

Elliott says he’s experienced this himself.

“My windshield has been cracked from gravel being thrown off of a road. It’s a problem in South Carolina,” Elliott said. “Fortunately, the South Carolina Department Transportation has the ability to analyze claims.”

Poore says they had 1,800 claims last year. 1,100 were paid, 400 were denied, and the rest are still under investigation. He says the work is still not done.

“Be patient,” Poore said, “We hope by the end of the 10 year plan to have about 80% of the bad roads fixed.”

Elliott encourages anyone who believes they have damage to their vehicles due to potholes to make a claim to SCDOT. Find the link here.

