The search for Augusta’s new city administrator is in full swing

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Tuesday, commissioners voted to accept Odie Donald’s resignation, finalizing his last day as Feb. 25.

That’s only about two weeks away, so what are commissioners doing now to find his replacement?

Commissioners have not met formally as a group to talk about a temporary replacement, but ideas are floating around.

One commissioner tells us all options are on the table.

“We can make it as simple as we want. Or it could become as difficult as we want it,” said Dennis Williams, commissioner District 2.

With Donald on his way out, the choice of who fills his shoes is in the hands of commissioners.

Alvin Mason, commissioner District 4 said: “We also need to immediately figure out who’s going to sit in that seat. Even though he’s still here because I need that person to shadow him.”

This is not a new task for commissioners.

“We’ve been here before, and we’ll survive,” said Mason.

In fact, since 2014, Augusta has gone through three different city administrators. Between each one, an interim was appointed and served nearly a year. However, much of the conversation about who that might be, this time around, will take place behind closed doors.

We can look back at the past for reference.

“In the past, we’ve used a deputy administrator to step up as interim until we find someone different,” he said.

Even though, in the past, the interim replacements have been deputy administrators or department heads. Some commissioners have talked about bringing in a former city administrator. All options are on the table for who might be chosen. It takes a majority of six votes to make it happen.

Fred Russell served as city administrator for nearly 10 years. In 2014, his Deputy and IT Department Director, Tameka Allen, stepped in as interim. Then Janice Allen Jackson was hired. She left in 2019, and one of her deputies stepped in. In 2020, Donald got the job.

Brandon Garrett, commissioner District 8 said: “I think the sooner that we begin searching, the sooner we’re going to find that replacement.”

But the job is a tough one to fill.

Williams said: “The administrative works for 10 different people. And that’s a difficult task for anybody.”

