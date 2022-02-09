S.C. legislative roundup: Measure could revamp voting across state

COLUMBIA, S.C. - South Carolinians could have more options or face tighter restrictions next Election Day – depending on their method of voting.

That’s if an election reform bill with big backing from Republicans becomes law.

A bill under consideration would substantially impact two forms of voting– early in-person voting and mail-in voting – loosening up the former and more tightly restricting the latter.

After record-breaking early voting turnout in 2020 – South Carolina lawmakers want to change those laws in time for the state’s next major election this November.

It could very well come in the form of H.4919 – a bill with more than 40 House Republican sponsors – including its lead sponsor, the speaker of the House.

The first part of it was largely welcomed Wednesday – as it expands and creates county-to-county uniformity on early voting.

It would require two weeks of in-person early voting six days a week before Election Day – and people wouldn’t need a reason or an excuse to vote early in person, like they do now.

“We think no-excuse early voting is a very good thing, and we appreciate that this bill addresses that,” said Lynn Teague of the League of Women Voters of South Carolina.

It would also require each county have at least two polling sites open for this period.

Some people asked lawmakers to re-evaluate a component of that requirement – stating those sites must be at least 10 miles apart and one of them be the county elections office.

“Some of the county offices are not feasible for large numbers of voters to show up. When they were designed many, many years ago, voting was Election Day,” said Isaac Cramer of the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials.

More concerns were raised with this second part – regarding mail-in ballots.

Under the bill – people would have to write in a government-issued ID number on their mail-in ballot application – and a witness would need to print their name and address when the voter sends back their ballot.

“The photo ID requirement for absentee voting is unnecessary and burdens people living in poverty, the elderly, and voters with disabilities,” said Josh Malkin of the ACLU OF South Carolina.

People would also still need a reason to request a mail-in ballot – as they do now.

“I appreciate the efforts that the Speaker is doing, but when it comes to absentee voting, it should be no-excuse, as well,” said Rep. John King, D-York.

Representatives at Wednesday’s subcommittee meeting didn’t vote on whether to advance this bill, saying they wanted to hear public testimony first.

They say they could return with some amendments based on that feedback before they put the bill to its first vote.

House considers tuition voucher bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A bill that would put millions of dollars in public money toward paying for private school tuition is one step away from getting a debate on the state House of Representatives floor.

But it could still be changed before it gets to that point.

Under the bill, up to 5,000 students could receive up to $5,000 a year coming from the Parental Choice in Education Scholarship Fund.

This House bill is similar to another bill filed in the Senate that would create education scholarship accounts for private school tuition and costs. But as opposed to the House bill, that Senate legislation would divert dollars from public schools, as it’s written now.

Medical marijuana debate continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Right now, the South Carolina Senate is in the thick of debate over the bill that would legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Tuesday started week three of debate – but lawmakers are prepared for late nights ahead to try to get a vote on this bill by week’s end.

There are currently more than 40 amendments proposed to the bill.

The legislation would not allow for smoking marijuana – but only for use in the form of oils, vapes, salves, and tinctures.

People would only be eligible for a prescription if a doctor has diagnosed them in-person with one of 13 medical conditions.

Gov. Henry McMaster said Tuesday that if the bill reaches his desk, he would need to see it in its final form before deciding if he’d sign or veto it.

From reports by Mary Greene of WIS and The Associated Press

