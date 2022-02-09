SC Dept. of Education announces $11.5 million partnership with technical schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education and South Carolina Technical College System is announcing a three-year $11.5 million partnership.

The partnership is to grow and expand career and technical education programs, adult education programs while providing scholarships to high-demand technical college programs in response to COVID-19.

“Whether you are a current student looking ahead to a future career or a parent or community member who needs high skilled training for the available jobs in our economy, this partnership will provide you with the tools and tuition-free resources to be prepared,” State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “The roadblocks to learning that have been caused by COVID-19 can be overcome and this partnership is one of the many ways we can ensure our state’s workforce and student success is bright.”

Through the GED by 23 initiative, South Carolina Technical College System works with adult education programs to fill in gaps in workforce preparedness.

GED by 23 recruits people who did not complete high school into adult education programs and helps them with their career path, finishing a GED and skills training for the workforce.

“We are pleased to be partnering with the South Carolina Department of Education on these initiatives,” SC Technical College System President Dr. Tim Hardee said. “A ready, skilled workforce is vital for South Carolina’s continued success. Expanding the talent pipeline with these programs is a real win-win. We are growing our state’s workforce while providing South Carolinians with a clear path to follow their dreams and forge a brighter future.”

With the South Carolina Department of Education and South Carolina Technical College System partnership, five technical schools have partnered with 23 school districts to offer new and strengthen existing dual enrollment programs.

The five technical schools and a list of partnering school districts, key objectives and funding amount are listed below.

Technical College Partnering School District Amount Funded Key Objectives Central Carolina Technical College Clarendon 2, Clarendon 4, Kershaw, Lee, Sumter $1,599,976 Increase the number of students graduating high school with college credits and/or a certificate in recognized technical areas Northeastern Technical College Chesterfield, Dillon, Marlboro $999,869 Provide academic credit upon successful passing of industry certification examinations Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College Calhoun, Orangeburg $1,600,000 Increase number of students entering the workforce or who transition into a four-year college or university by providing licensure and credentialing assistance Piedmont Technical College Abbeville, Clinton, Edgefield, Greenwood 50, Greenwood 51, Greenwood 52, Laurens 55, McCormick, Newberry, Saluda, S.C. Governor’s School for Agriculture $1,600,000 Advance equity in CTE and postsecondary pathway participation. Make CTE and technical dual enrollment pathways more available to underserved populations through advising, career exploration and services Technical College of the Lowcountry Colleton, Hampton, Jasper $1,600,000 Grow sustainable dual enrollment program in partnering districts and increase CTE dual enrollment programming

Investments for the initiatives stem from the American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Fund, a news release stated.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.