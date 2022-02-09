Saluda coach named new Strom Thurmond High head football coach

JOHNSTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County School district has appointed Andrew Webb as the 12th head football coach of Strom Thurmond High School.

Webb currently works as a teacher and coach at Saluda High School.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Webb to Edgefield County,” Edgefield County Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman said in a statement. “With his lifelong passion for football and a strong commitment to building a positive culture for students, he brings invaluable leadership experience in the classroom and on the football field.”

Webb is a South Carolina native who played football for Clinton High School and was named an All-Conference defensive back, the Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Year as well as the “Male Athlete of the Year” for his performance in the football, basketball, and baseball programs.

He spent fifteen seasons coaching at Clinton High School before moving onto Saluda High School. During that time, he helped lead his teams to 25 playoff victories, three regional championships, five upper-state finals, three upper-state championship wins, and two state championship wins.

Webb was hired just one month after Antwaun Hillary, the 11th head football coach of Strom Thurmond High School, announced his resignation after eight momentous years in the role and 15 years on the school’s coaching staff.

