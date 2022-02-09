New head football coaches named at Strom Thurmond, N. Augusta

New head football coaches have been named this week to two high schools on the South Carolina side of the CSRA — Andrew Webb and Strom Thurmond High and Matt Quinn at North Augusta.

Strom Thurmond

JOHNSTON, S.C. - The Edgefield County School District has appointed Andrew Webb as the 12th head football coach of Strom Thurmond High School.

Webb currently works as a teacher and coach at Saluda High School.

“We are pleased to welcome Coach Webb to Edgefield County,” Edgefield County Superintendent Dr. Kevin O’Gorman said in a statement. “With his lifelong passion for football and a strong commitment to building a positive culture for students, he brings invaluable leadership experience in the classroom and on the football field.”

Webb is a South Carolina native who played football for Clinton High School and was named an All-Conference defensive back, the Laurens County Touchdown Club Player of the Year as well as the “Male Athlete of the Year” for his performance in the football, basketball, and baseball programs.

He spent 15 seasons coaching at Clinton High School before moving onto Saluda High School. During that time, he helped lead his teams to 25 playoff victories, three regional championships, five upper-state finals, three upper-state championship wins, and two state championship wins.

Webb was hired just one month after Antwaun Hillary, the 11th head football coach of Strom Thurmond High School, announced his resignation after eight momentous years in the role and 15 years on the school’s coaching staff.

North Augusta

AIKEN, S.C. - The Aiken County Board of Education approved the appointment of Matt Quinn as the next head football coach at North Augusta High School during the school board’s Tuesday meeting.

Quinn’s coaching background includes five years of head coaching experience at Westwood High School in Blythewood, where he was named the Region 4-AAAA Coach of the Year in 2021, and Union Pines High School in Cameron, North Carolina. Prior to those positions, Quinn served as an offensive coordinator and receiver and quarterback’s coach.

He was an all-conference receiver at Presbyterian College from 2007 to 2009 after transferring from Vanderbilt University in 2006. Quinn was a member of four consecutive state championship teams at Byrnes High School and was named to the South Carolina Shrine Bowl team in 2005.

His academic background includes a Bachelor’s degree in History from Presbyterian College and a Masters in Sports Administration from Oklahoma State University. Quinn will also serve as a physical education teacher at North Augusta High.

Quinn’s duties as head football coach and physical education teacher at North Augusta High School begin in February.

