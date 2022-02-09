Multi-million-dollar transformation coming to downtown Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -A building rich with history and memories is now decaying. Soon the old Hotel Aiken and everything on the entire block will be gone and replaced with a new hotel and much more.

It’s a multi-million-dollar project, and News 12 got a look inside.

The missing floorboards, caved-in ceiling, and crumbling walls will be transformed into 100 hotel rooms, 100 apartments, around 25,000 square feet of conference space, and a parking garage.

“We believe it’s a win on a lot of levels. We have a very unique, vibrant downtown, but we also always need to be aware of what we need to do to keep that uniqueness and vitality. This project will ensure that for the next generation,” said Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken city manager.

An 80-million-dollar investment for the city, they conservatively estimate 200 thousand dollars a year in just property taxes. Hospitality, accommodation, and sales tax have to be taken into consideration.

Two-thirds of which will be covered by private investors, so members of the Aiken community don’t have to worry about their property taxes going up.

Other members of the community are worried the nearby businesses will be taken down with the old hotel.

“The city and Municipal Development Commission have been working very closely, and the ultimate developer wants all of those details worked out. We’ll be working with those businesses to ensure a transition for them as painless as possible,” said Bedenbaugh.

We spoke with some of the business owners on the block who say the city has been extremely helpful with finding other nearby spaces where they can relocate. Unfortunately, they say not all the spaces are the right fit, so it’s a waiting game as they figure out what they’ll do next.

“I think it’s part of this community mindset to try to make Aiken a community that’s attractive not only to our retirees but also young professionals and young families,” he said.

