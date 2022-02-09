‘Gloves up, gun down’: Local kids use boxing to stay out of trouble

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - ‘Gloves up, guns down.’ That’s the motto at an Aiken boxing gym that wants to provide a space for kids to focus on something positive.

At this gym, it’s not all about becoming the best boxer but the best person these kids can be.

For some kids, when school gets out, this is the place to go.

“I like it because it helps me get stronger,” said one boxer.

Julian Peterson, a high school senior said: “It helps you get a lot of stuff off your mind.”

He says, a few months ago, his brother inspired him to come here.

“It kept me out of trouble, and it kind of strengthened up my mind. It’s like a mind game. You’ve gotta put your mind to whatever you want to do,” he said.

Brittany Hankinson runs this gym with her husband. For them, it’s more than a gym. It’s a place to positively influence kids.

“We have expectations, so they know you can’t get in trouble at school, or you can’t be disrespectful at home,” she said. “You should talk it out, but if it doesn’t go that way, then box it out rather than using a gun to kill someone.”

She says they do more than coach boxing. They help with schoolwork, have bible study, and take trips together.

Peterson said: “You don’t got time to do nothing that you’re not supposed to be doing.”

It’s something positive, and anything positive is worth having around. Kids eight and older are eligible to compete, but you can be any age to train.

Peterson loves this place. He comes here four days a week to get better.

That’s what the owners hope, kids will come here not just to become better boxers, but better people, too.

For more information, visit Hankinson Boxing Gym.

